Mumbai: Nawab Malik, a spokesman for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a Minority Minister, alleges that "after extorting money in Maldives and Dubai actress Riya Chakraborty has been arrested." He also made serious allegations against the family of Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede. He said "Wankhede's family should disclose the matter," while talking to the media in Mumbai on Thursday.

After the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sameer Wankhede was transferred to the NCB by the Central government. Riya Chakraborty was arrested after Wankhede took over. Malik alleged that Wankhdee has made up the case after receiving meagre amounts, sometimes even Rs 4000. Actresses and actors were brought to the door of NCB through WhatsApp chats.

During the Corona pandemic, the entire film industry was in the Maldives and Dubai. Sameer Wankhede's family members were also present there at the time, a sensational allegation made by Nawab Malik. He later published photos of Wankhede's family members in the Maldives.

The Cordelia Cruise was raided by the NCB on October 2. Seven people, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were arrested. Malik had earlier alleged that Aryan Khan's case and the NCB's action were fake. Evidence has also been leaked to the media and no drugs were found on the cruise. Malik claims that all the evidence shown was from Sameer Wankhede's office.

Reiterating his claim, Nawab Malik's tweeted against NCB officer Sameer Wankhade on Thursday "Sameer Wankhede claims he never went to Dubai post joining the service. This photo has revealed the truth and exposed his lie. Sameer Wankhede was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on 10 December 2020."