Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik was on Monday admitted to the JJ Hospital here, as informed by his lawyer advocate Kushal Mor in court today. Malik reportedly suffers from kidney issues and was seen being taken to the hospital on a stretcher this afternoon.

Malik's health has been deteriorating since the past three days, his lawyer informed the bench headed by Justice RN Rokade, further seeking interim bail on humanitarian grounds. The bail plea remains pending in the court, while the lawyers have now pleaded for an immediate decision from Mumbai Sessions Court on the bail plea. The lawyer representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned why Malik's health conditions were not communicated before at the court.

The lawyer further said Malik's condition came to light after his family members went to visit him at the jail to deliver home-cooked food. Stating that Malik's (62) condition deteriorated in Arthur Road prison, Mor urged the court to allow the minister to be shifted to a private hospital.

Justice Rokade expressed concern that the prison authorities had not informed the court about Malik's condition and that he had been taken to hospital. The court then sought a report from the hospital with detailed information about Malik's ailment and whether his treatment can continue there. A report would have to be submitted by May 5, the court ordered.

Earlier, Malik had sought interim bail for six weeks on medical grounds, citing multiple illnesses, including kidney ailments and swelling in his legs. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had refused to grant bail to the NCP leader in a money laundering case against him, citing that the probe is at a nascent stage.

The minister was arrested on February 23 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He is currently in judicial custody.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed recently by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood Ibrahim and others, under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The ED had recently filed an over 5,000-page charge sheet in the case, while the NCP leader had denied all charges levelled against him and moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Bombay HC, which had rejected his interim application seeking immediate release from jail.

Also read: SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case