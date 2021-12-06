Kolkata: ‘Sandhayak’, the first of the four large survey vessels, was launched Pushpa Bhatt, spouse of Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, who was the chief guest of the event, here on Sunday.

These ships will replace the existing Sandhayak class survey ships and are equipped with new generation hydrographic equipment to collect oceanographic and geophysical data. The ships are 110 m long, 16 m wide with a deep displacement of 3,300 tonnes and a complement of 235 personnel. The ship’s propulsion system consists of two main engines in twin shaft configuration and is designed for a cruise speed of 14 knots and a maximum speed of 18 knots. Bow & Stern Thrusters have been catered for better manoeuvring at low speeds required during shallow water survey operations. The hull of these ships is made from indigenously developed DMR 249-A steel manufactured by Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Also read: We are confident of defending India's maritime interest: Navy Chief

The primary role of these survey ships would be to conduct full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours and the determination of navigational channels/routes. The ships would also be deployed for collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence as well as civil applications. In their secondary role, these ships would be capable of performing roles such as search and rescue and disaster relief, besides serving as a hospital ship with limited facilities during emergencies. The ships will have a retractable hangar for the stowage of a utility helicopter.

It was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, for the Indian Navy. The ship has taken its name from the first ship of the erstwhile Sandhayak Class Survey ships. The erstwhile Sandhayak incidentally was also launched at GRSE, Kolkata, 44 years ago on April 6, 1977.