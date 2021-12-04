New Delhi: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was also known as Shivaji nee Shivaji Raje Bhosle. He was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Durg, Pune, to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle. His father Shahaji Raje Bhosale was a high official in the court of Bijapur. At an early age, Shivaji was trained for war. Shivaji was a great warrior and strategist of India. In 1674, he laid the foundation of the Maratha Empire in western India. He is also known as the Father of the Indian Navy.

Shivaji had demonstrated great skill in creating his military power. He built a strong naval presence across the coast of Konkan and Goa to protect sea trade. The navy under Shivaji was so strong that the Marathas could hold their mite against the British, Portuguese and Dutch. Shivaji realised the importance of having a secure coastline and protecting the western Konkan coastline from the onslaught of enemies. His strategy was to build a strong navy to protect and bolster his kingdom. Shivaji built ships in towns such as Kalyan, Bhivandi and Goa for the navy as well as trade.

The Indian Navy is a well-balanced and cohesive three-dimensional force, capable of operating above on and under the surface of the oceans, efficiently safeguarding our national interests. The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) exercises operational and administrative control of the Indian Navy from the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy). He is assisted by the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) and three other Principal Staff Officers, namely the Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), the Chief of Personnel (COP) and the Chief of Material (COM).

The Navy has the following three commands, each under the control of a Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief:

The Western Naval Command (Headquarters in Mumbai).

The Eastern Naval Command (Headquarters in Visakhapatnam)

The Southern Naval Command (Headquarters in Kochi)

The Western and the Eastern Naval Commands are ‘Operational Commands' and exercise control over operations in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal respectively. The Southern Command is the Training Command.

Do you know that the Indian Navy has over 67,000 employees and around 295 naval arsenals? It is considered the most powerful force in South Asia.

There are three divisions in the Indian Armed Forces: The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Indian Army protects the land, Navy the waters, and Air Force protects the sky.

Why is Navy Day celebrated?

The day celebrates the strength and bravery of the navy men who brought victory to the country in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. On December 3, 1971, the attack by Pakistan on India's airfields along the border areas led to the second war between India and Pakistan.

Operation Trident was followed up with another attack by the Indian Navy, code-named Operation Python. Again, India did not suffer any losses in the offensive and managed to damage Pakistani fleet tanker PNS Dacca beyond repair while causing them to lose the Kemari Oil Storage facility as well.500 Pakistani navy men were killed in the attack.

INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer were involved in the attack.

The 90-minute long operation began on December 4, 1971. Around 2 pm, the fleet of the Indian Navy sailed towards Pakistani waters from Gujarat's Okha port. Indian Navy played a crucial role during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 and launched 'Operation Trident. To commemorate the attack and to accomplish the role of the Naval force every year, Navy Day is celebrated on December 4.