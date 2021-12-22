Visakhapatnam: The security of the Offshore Development Area(ODA) in Krishna Godavari Basin on the East Coast of India was reviewed during exercise “Prasthan” conducted from December 21-22.

The biannual exercise is held every two years and is conducted to look after the offshore security purpose. The exercise was coordinated and controlled by NOIC (APD) from Joint Operations Centre (JOC) Vizag under the aegis of the Indian Navy to assess overall security architecture to provide support during an emergent situation at ODA and for the oil operators to validate their Standard Operating Procedures laid out for various contingencies related to ODA.

Indian Naval Ships Kamorta, Tarmugli along with ISVs, T 36, T 38, T 39 and ICG ship Kanaklata Barua participated in the exercise along with MARCOS from INS Karna and naval helicopters from INS Dega. Oil Operators namely ONGC Ltd, Reliance Ltd & Vedanta Ltd, Coastal Police, Department of Port and Department of Fisheries also participated.

The exercise was conducted for a duration of 24 hours to cater to multiple contingencies that can be expected in all scenarios including simulating an evacuation in dark hours.