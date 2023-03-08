Mumbai: An Indian Navy chopper made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday. Three crew members were rescued from the Advanced Light Helicopter which was on a routine sortie off Mumbai. The helicopter met with an accident close to the coast, sources from the Navy said.

A search and rescue operation was launched immediately that ensured the crew's safe recovery by the Naval patrol craft, an official informed. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. "Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of three crew members by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted on the official Twitter handle.

Earlier in January, an army chopper made an emergency landing in Padarli village of the Ahore subdivision area of Jalore district in Rajasthan. The Army later clarified that a technical fault forced the emergency landing. The army chopper had three people on board was heading to Abu road from Jodhpur when the emergency was reported. The pilot landed the chopper in a private field and it was protected by the local police until it was repaired and flown back.

In yet another incident in August last year, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing on Hanumangarh farm due to a technical glitch. In another incident reported in the same month, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army flying above the Gagret sub-division was grounded in the Nakroh village on account of a 'technical fault' during a routine training sortie.