Mumbai : Matter of great pride & privilege to be here on this historic occasion of launch of 2 sophisticated & key platforms of Indian Navy. Once commissioned, these indigenous Diving Support Vessels(DSVs) will serve as INS Nipun & INS Nistar . This has been told by Navy Chief at the launch of 2 indigenous DSVs.

Launching of Nistar and Nipun represent the coming of age of the expertise and experience resident in India’s shipbuilding industry. Just a few days back we had commissioned the first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi. Combined together, these ships reaffirm our growing stature as a ‘Builders Navy’, and a formidable maritime force capable of undertaking multidimensional and multispectral operations.

In its previous avatar as a Submarine Rescue Vessel, INS Nistar was commissioned in 1971 and played an instrumental role in conducting diving operations on the Pakistan Navy submarine, Ghazi, which sank outside Vishakhapatnam harbour during 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The Indian Navy is the principal manifestation of India’s maritime power, and plays a pivotal role in protecting, preserving and promoting India's national maritime interests. Towards this, IN deploys a multitude of assets, ranging from formidable aircraft carriers to small patrol vessels across our expansive areas of interest. The Diving Support Vessels being launched today are unique platforms that are being developed for undertaking specialised deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. The induction of these versatile ships will not only boost our Search and Rescue capabilities, but also serve as a powerful tool in support of India’s Deep Ocean Mission. The niche capabilities offered by these platforms reassure our stature as the ‘First Responder’ to partners and Friendly Foreign Countries across Indian Ocean Region and is aligned with Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR – Security And Growth for All in the Region.