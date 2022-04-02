Nahan (Himachal Pradesh): Balasundari Temple in Sirmour district of Himachal Pradesh sees an increased footfall of devotees during Navratri fair organised twice in a year. People from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand throng the place in large numbers.

Situated at the foothills of the Shivaliks, the fair has been organised from April 2 to April 16 during the Chaitra Navratri. The temple is more than 300 years old. The place has major significance from the religious tourism point of view. Senior priest Dr Suresh Kumar Bharadwaj outlining the brief history of the temple said, as per the legend, then King of Sirmour Pradeep Prakash had constructed the temple in the sixteenth century. Besides, several other anecdotes about the establishment of this temple are explained to people.

The main attraction of the fair is that no religious procession or Shobha Yatra is carried out. Devotees from different parts of the country throng the temple to pay obeisance to the goddess. Devotees pray to the goddess for fulfilment of their wishes.