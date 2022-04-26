Mumbai: Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday tweeted a video of BJP MP Navneet Rana drinking tea inside Khar Police Station in the city. This comes after Rana had issued a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying she had not been provided drinking water and was neither allowed to use the washroom. In the letter, the BJP leader further alleged that the police personnel misbehaved with her on the basis of her caste identity.

In the recent clip, meanwhile, she is seen sipping tea alongside her husband and independent MLA, Ravi Rana, inside the police station, with a police official sitting behind the duo. "Do we say anything more", Pandey has titled the video. Both were arrested on Sunday after announcing they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area.