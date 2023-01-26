Patiala(Punjab): Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been denied an early release from the Patiala jail which was slated for today. Sidhu's wife Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu confirmed this through a Twitter post today. The post, with a passive-aggressive note, asked people to 'stay away from Sidhu' as the Indian government considers him a 'ferocious animal'.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu falls in the category of ferocious animal so the govt doesn't want to extend the 75th year of independence relief to him. You are all requested to stay away from him," Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu's post on Twitter reads.

The 34-year-old former Punjab Congress President was serving jail for a road rage case and was set for an early release because of his good conduct in jail. The jail administration had sent a recommendation list of prisoners to be released for their good conduct to the Punjab government, wherein Sidhu's name was also mentioned. His release was however postponed at the last moment, bringing major disappointment to his family and followers.

Sidhu's followers, almost sure that the leader shall be released on the occasion of the 74th Republic day this year, had all the preparations in place to give him a grand welcome. They also shared a route map on Twitter exhibiting the entire route that Sidhu would pass through after his release. They also appealed to the people to welcome Sidhu.

Sidhu was arrested in a road rage case dating back to 1988, wherein a person was killed after he got into a scuffle with Sidhu over a parking spot. Though the reason for his death was stated to be a heart attack, the victim had sustained severe injuries during the fight. The case was initially dismissed by a sessions court, but the matter was taken to the High Court and in December 2006, Sidhu and his accomplice Sandhu were sentenced to 3-3 years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine.

A cricketer when the incident happened, Sidhu had entered politics by the time he was convicted by the High Cout. The decision was further challenged in the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Sidhu resigned from the Lok Sabha after being convicted but continued to live a glorious life even after that.

In 2018, the Supreme Court found Sidhu guilty under section 323, but not guilty under culpable homicide (304). He was therefore released after imposing a fine. However, on September 12, 2018, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a review petition filed against the decision and the court reserved its decision on March 25, 2022, thereby sending him to jail.

Sidhu has so far served 7 months in jail. If he was released today as planned, Sidhu was scheduled to attend the culmination of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on January 30, as his wife had received an invitation for the same from the party.