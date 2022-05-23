Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu came for a medical check-up at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Monday. According to Sidhu's counsel HPS Verma, Sidhu has sought a special diet in jail. A board of doctors will carry out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital, he added. "The board of doctors will see what special diet is required and then it will submit its report in a local court (in Patiala)," Verma said.

Further, Verma said that Sidhu cannot consume wheat, sugar, 'maida' and some other food items. "He can have berries, papaya, guava, double-toned milk and food items which do not have fibre and carbohydrates," he said. A report will be submitted in the court of chief judicial magistrate after the board of doctors carries out a medical examination.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and has a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was sent to Patiala central jail on May 20 after he surrendered before a local court. He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage death case. The apex court said that any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

with Agency inputs