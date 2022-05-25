Jalandhar: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a year-long sentence in a Patiala jail, in a 1988 road rage case involving a man’s death, now has a new identity of a 'Clerk' after being assigned with clerical works in the jail. The decision has been taken by the jail authorities considering Sidhu's safety, as the nature of his job doesn't require him to come out from his barracks. Sidhu is put up at barrack number 10, where files will be delivered to him and there will be no fixed working hours. He is free to work anytime between 10 am and 5 pm.

According to Manjit Singh Tiwana, a Patiala Jail official, Sidhu has been given this job based on his ability and academic qualifications, "as of now he is no expert in the job but will be retained for next three months, for which he will not be paid."

Sidhu had earlier moved an application before the court of Patiala chief judicial magistrate (CJM) on Friday, seeking permission for a special diet to be made available to him from home given his health complications. Over which Sidhu got a special diet chart prepared by a panel of doctors appointed by the court in a response to Sidhu's plea.

The diet chart which looks like a five-star menu starts with Rosemary tea early in the morning, followed by plenty of fruit and vegetable juices in between and a single mixed-grain flour chapatti, and ends with Chamomile tea at bedtime. Another item that the diet chart mentions is one cup of lactose-free milk; one tablespoon of flax, sunflower, melon, or chia seeds; 5 to 6 almonds, one walnut, and two pecan nuts, one glass of beetroot or ghia (bottle gourd) or cucumber or mausami (sweet lemon) or Tulsi & Mint leaves or amla (gooseberry) or celery leaves or fresh haldi (turmeric) or carrot or aloe vera juice.