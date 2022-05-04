Chandigarh: Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday shared a video in which a peddler is seen selling drugs to people near a railway track in Faridkot.

Sidhu took to Twitter criticising the government’s "will to put an end to the drug dealers" in the state. He shared a video of a man apparently selling drugs in Faridkot district. Sidhu wrote: “STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between Drug peddler, Police and Politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent... Ramifications clearly evident….Somewhere in Faridkot...@ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann”

The video has been viral on social media for the past few days although the police claimed that it is about 2 months old.

Also Read: Sidhu says time will reply as PB Congress in-charge seeks action