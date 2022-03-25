Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu locked horns with AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the 2015 sacrilege issue, wondering as to who was stopping his party's government in the state from taking action against those involved in the desecration of religious text. The former Punjab Congress chief also shared a video clip from last year in which Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal is heard saying that action can be taken against the accused in the sacrilege incidents within 24 hours.

"So who is stopping you now.@ArvindKejriwal," Sidhu tweeted. Congress MLA Pargat Singh who also shared the same video clip questioned Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. In this video clip, Kejriwal is heard saying that the people of Punjab were angry at the inaction over the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege incidents.

"The masterminds in the sacrilege incidents have not been punished till now. I don't need to tell who the masterminds are. The names are there in the report of Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, and (Charanjit Singh) Channi Saab can go through that. The culprits can be arrested within 24 hours," Kejriwal had said in the clip.

Former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has been elected as MLA from the Amritsar North assembly segment. He was part of a special investigation team probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents in Punjab. Singh joined the AAP last year. Police firing in Faridkot in 2015 followed incidents of sacrilege when the SAD-BJP government was in power in the state.

AAP, in the run up to the elections, had targeted the previous Congress-led government over its inaction on the issue. Three cases were registered in 2015. The theft of a "bir" (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up of handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala, and torn pages of the holy book found scattered in Bargari were the instances.

Also read: Sidhu targets AAP over choice of Rajya Sabha nominees from Punjab