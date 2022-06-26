Mumbai: A man died after saving his three children from a fire that broke out in his bungalow in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area on Sunday morning, a police official said. Rajiv Thakur (38), who kin claimed was an actor, died in the fire that engulfed the ground-plus-one structure located in Akurli village, the Khandeshwar police station official said.

"Thakur managed to alert his three children, and guided them safely out of the house. He then went back to his first floor bedroom to gather his laptop, scripts, documents etc, but got trapped in the blaze and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. His wife was not at home," he said. "Three fire engines and a water tanker were deployed to douse the blaze, which took two hours. Prima facie cause seems to be short circuit. An accidental death report has been filed," he added. (PTI)