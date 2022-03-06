Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, seeking his urgent intervention with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the ministries concerned to enable and facilitate continuance of study of students returning from Ukraine.

The letter read, “In view of the situation in Ukraine, large number of medical students from Odisha and other parts of India had to return back home. The disruption in their studies is likely to continue until cessation of the hostilities and restoration of normalcy in their universities in Ukraine. This is an unprecedented crisis that has the potential of disrupting the careers of several thousands of young men and women who have already gone through the trauma of being in the war zone.”

Patnaik also assured full support from Odisha government for implementing a workable solution for this purpose.

Also Read: 'We will leave no stone unturned for safe evacuation of Indian students'