Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be addressing the Odisha Investors Meet 2022 for the first time in Dubai on Wednesday. The event will be jointly organised by the Odisha Government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in which the Odisha CM will showcase Odisha as an industry-friendly destination.

The event aims to strengthen Odisha's economic ties with the Middle East and North Africa MENA region. Nearly 500 Odias residing in UAE, Bahrain, Oman and nearby countries will be attending the interaction of Naveen with the Odisha diaspora on Wednesday. A government official said, "the chief minister will share his thoughts on Odisha as an emerging investment destination in India and interact with the Odia diaspora to discuss the vast socio-economic development efforts that are converting the once agrarian economy into a thriving industrial one."