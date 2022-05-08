New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs will organize a one-day 'National Workshop on Legal Metrology Act, 2009' on Monday with the purpose to take deliberations from all stakeholders on the issue of decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, keeping a balance in consumers and industries. The workshop will be presided by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will also grace the occasion and address the participants, the release read.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Sunday, decriminalization of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 is being considered for ease of doing business by removing unnecessary interference. Additionally, the objective of the workshop is to ensure that the consumer is not short shifted by way of the use of non-standard weights and measures and incorrect disclosure without increasing the burden on businesses and hindering economic growth.

The purpose of this workshop is stakeholder's consultation to identify the success of decriminalizing the Legal Metrology Act to facilitate ease of doing business and protect the interest of consumers. The key issues for consideration of decriminalization of Legal Metrology Act, 2009 are: Decrease the burden on businesses and inspire confidence amongst the investors; Focus on economic growth and protection of consumer interest; Mens rea (malafide/ criminal intent) plays an important role in the imposition of criminal liability - therefore, it is critical to evaluate nature of non-compliance i.e. fraud as compared to negligence or inadvertent omission; and

Habitual offenders for repetition of non-compliance. All stakeholders comprising Ministers, Secretaries, Controllers of Legal Metrology of State Governments, Industries, VCOs etc will participate in the workshop, it added further.

ANI