Chandigarh: The National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the death of Sonali Phogat, the BJP leader, Big Boss contestant, and TikTok star who breathed her last on Tuesday. The issue gained limelight after the sister of the deceased informed that Sonali had complained of uneasiness to her mother after consuming food right before her demise.

The commission has constituted a fact-finding team of two members to investigate the matter. The Chairperson of the Commission Rekha Sharma has shot off a letter to the DGP of Goa seeking information about the postmortem report conducted on the body of the deceased.

Sonali Phogat's sister Ramon Phogat said that Sonali, after having chitchat with her mother on Monday night, stated that she was feeling sick because of the food. Sonali's mother then told her to seek advice from a doctor. However, she was reported dead the very next morning at around 8 am.

Sonali Phogat, a BJP leader and Big Boss contestant, passed away in Goa on Tuesday of a suspected heart attack, though there has been no official confirmation for the reason of death. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness after which she was admitted to a hospital, where she breathed her last on Monday night.