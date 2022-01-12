New Delhi: The National Task Force for Covid management has excluded Molnupiravir anti-viral drugs from the clinical management protocol for Covid19. "Members of the national task force discussed in detail on the issue and it was collectively decided to exclude Molnupiravir from the clinical management protocol of Covid19," said Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said a statement.

The task force members pointed safety concerns and found that Molnupiravir was not beneficial in Covid treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Molnupiravir was recently approved by India's drug controller general for its emergency use authorization. However, due to "safety concerns" there was the continuous discussion over its usage.

"We reviewed the outcome of Molnupiravir efficacy from three trials. And we found four major points that include the anti viral drugs has certain risk factors, its usage is rampant, it's restricted due to its known and un-known harms and its clinical window of the application is extremely narrow," said Dr Bhargava.

He also cited the usage of Molnupiravir in foreign countries where its approved bit has not been included in the national task force.

"Countries like the UK, Denmark, and others have approved its emergency use authorization but not yet included in their national Covid management protocol. In fact, WHO has also not approved the use of Molnupiravir," said Dr Bhargava.

Earlier, Dr Bhargava has said that Molnupiravir has major safety concerns including mutagenicity, muscle and bone damage.

"The drugs can't be given to patients less than 18 years of age and pregnant women," Dr Bhargava said.