Dhanbad (Jharkhand): National shooter Konika Layak was found dead in Kolkata. She is nationally recognized for her outstanding achievements in rifle shooting, adding more fame to the state of Jharkhand.

Recently she was taking up her training at Jaideep Karmakar Shooting Academy, Kolkata for the national level competence, for which actor Sonu Sood had extended his support.

It was also reported that Konika Layak's wedding was planned to be performed by February. Her mother had returned to Dhanbad after having a meet with Konika Layak, where everything seemed to be fine.

In spite of the happy circumstances, her sudden death has brought in doubtfulness, said police.

Her mother was informed of illness, until later at the hospital she discovered she was dead.

Police officials stated the investigation is to be carried out to know the cause for her death and relative information will be known only after the postmortem.

Her parents are in extreme grief on their daughter's life.

Konika began shooting in 2014, following which she had practiced the same with a borrowed rifle for a while.

Later by having tweeted to Sonu Sood regarding this, EVT Bharat also appealed for her help. Having watched all these, the dignitaries of Dhanbad extended their help.

In this regard, she received the German rifle Konica from the actor. After which she wished to represent India on the International platform.