Chandigarh: The national programme to commemorate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, began on Wednesday.

On Thursday, on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from Red Fort. PM Modi is scheduled to issue a commemorative coin on the occasion. The announcement in this regard was made by the Union Ministry of Culture. The Ministry said that 400 ragis will perform Shabad Kirtan on the occasion. The programme will be conducted in association with Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It will be attended by Ministers and Chief Ministers of several states.

The occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, is being conducted under the Amrit Mahotsav programme. Preparations are in full swing for the special program being organized on the day of Prakash Purab.

Also read: PM Modi breaks from tradition, to address nation from Red Fort after sunset