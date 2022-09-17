New Delhi: PM Modi says the National Logistics Policy addresses challenges related to the transport sector, speeds up last-mile delivery and saves money for businesses. India is the world's 5th largest economy today, says Modi at the launch of the National Logistics Policy. India is emerging as a manufacturing hub, the world has accepted a production-linked incentive scheme for boosting domestic manufacturing. The policy is not end result but a beginning, policy plus performance gives progress, he added.

Gaps in infrastructure are being addressed by PM GatiShakti National Master Plan while the PM says that drones will improve the logistics sector. "The world has high hopes from India; experts are saying India is emerging as a democratic superpower," said Prime Minister Modi at the National Logistics Policy launch. (PTI)