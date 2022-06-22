New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote to Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, seeking the postponement of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's appearance before the agency in a money laundering case on Thursday. He added that Gandhi, 75, has been strictly advised to take rest at home following her hospitalization on account of Covid and lung infection.

Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital due to COVID-related issues, was discharged on Monday evening and was advised to rest at home, the party said. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Earlier, she was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case on June 8 but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency had issued fresh summons to her for the appearance before it on June 23.