New Delhi: The National grid operator Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) where both the sides agreed that weather information provided by the IMD will be used by the Power System Operators across the country for better management of Indian Power System and for the purpose of analysis.

An official statement said that the MoU was signed by SR Narasimhan, Chairman and Managing Director, POSOCO and Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD. The meeting was attended by other senior officials from both sides. As per the statement, the IMD will make available current weather information every hour or at lesser intervals.

“It will provide weather forecasts of temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction and rainfall up to the next 36 hours for the identified stations. It will also provide the snowfall forecast of hilly States and also along the route of important transmission lines passing through hilly terrains. It will provide weather parameters forecast at Renewable Energy plant locations,” the statement said. The last MoU between POSOCO and IMD was signed on May 18, 2015.

The Power System Operation Corporation is a wholly-owned Government of India enterprise under the Union Ministry of Power. It is responsible to ensure the integrated operation of the National Electricity Grid. It consists of five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) under the Electricity Act, 2003.