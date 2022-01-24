Patna: National Girl Child Day is being celebrated in the country on January 24 every year since 2008. It was being under conducted under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development. On this special day, parent spends quality time with their girl children and make efforts for their betterment.

As per the data, in 1990 the sex ratio of the male and female was 1000:927 while in 2005-06 the figure became even i.e; 1,000:1,000, but again in 2015-16, it came down to 1000-991 and thereafter the ratio has surpassed. Now, it has attained 1,000:1,020.

The spokesperson of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said that this change in the statistical ratio between male and female is a 'good sign', and this has happened for the first time in the country. In 1990, Nobel Laureate and Economist Amartya Sen had written an article, in which he had mentioned the skewed sex ratio in the country.

The purpose of the programme is also to create awareness in society about the importance of girl child as well as ensuring education to them. No doubt, the country has achieved progress in many sectors, but 'discriminatory' or 'biased thinking' is still prevalent in some sections of society towards girls.

On January 24, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had assumed office on this day, so it is also remembered as Nari Shakti Day. Besides, January 24 this year is the 14th National Girl Child Day, in which the focus is on creating awareness among girls about their attaining education, health and employment prospects.

Every year, National Girl Child Day is celebrated based on different themes. In 2021, the theme was 'Digital Generation, Our Generation' and in 2020, the slogan was 'Meri Awaaz, Hamara Sajha Bhavishya'.

The Centra and State governments have implemented several welfare schemes for the well-being of the girl child. Besides, efforts are on to stop looking down upon girls as well as denying them their rights and privileges so as to lead a decent and healthy life.

In India, January 24 is marked as National Girl Child Day and October 11 is commemorated as International Girl Child Day. As per data culled from National Family Health Survey (NHFS-5), the sex ratio between females and males has now attained 1,020:1,000, the number of females has exceeded the ratio for the first time in the country.

