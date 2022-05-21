New Delhi: Continuing his bid to cobble up a national alliance against the BJP in the 2024 general elections, Telangana Chief Minister KCR met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi and will also meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today or tomorrow.

As per sources, KCR met Akhilesh at his Delhi residence where the two discussed the outcome of the recent Uttar Pradesh elections, and the need for a third front and regional parties' alliance. The Telangana CM is scheduled to visit Mohalla Clinics in Delhi with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at 5 pm today.

On May 22 afternoon, the Chief Minister will take up his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will console 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the then contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs 3 lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his counterparts in Delhi and Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, and Bhagwant Mann respectively.

Pertinently, in February last, KCR met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM as part of an effort to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level against the BJP.

Taking an aim at the BJP-led Union government, the two leaders condemned the central government for its “misuse of the central agencies”. Thackeray had then targeted the BJP over its “Hindutva politics”, accusing it of using it to further its own agendas.

