New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the role of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in linking the country's traditional skills with modern possibilities. While speaking at the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat, PM Modi said, "The National Education Policy gives an option of pursuing the professional courses in the local dialect."

"Now the education is not limited to earning a degree but has been linked to the skills. The country is also connecting its traditional skills with modern possibilities," he added.

Read: Explained: Why India's wholesale prices are at a high, what will happen in future

PM Modi inaugurated the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present during the event.

The hostel building has residential facilities for around 1500 students. It also contains an auditorium and a dedicated library for the students. Construction of Hostel Phase-II to accommodate around 500 girls will start from next year. Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj is a registered trust established in 1983 whose main objective is the educational and social transformation of weaker sections of society.

ANI