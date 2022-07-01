Varanasi: A doctor in Varanasi has ensured that the birth of a girl child brings smiles to everyone's face. Whenever a girl child is born in her nursing home, Dr Shipra Dhar distributes sweets and does not charge for the delivery, whether it is normal birth or caesarian.

Dr Shipra suffered patriarchal discrimination as a child and as such decided that she will bring a change in society. She inaugurated a nursing home in the Ashok Vihar colony of the city after she completed her MD from Banaras Hindu University in the year 2,000. The doctor said that when she used to see disappointed parents of a newly born girl child outside the delivery room, she decided to celebrate such births in an attempt to change the thinking of the parents.

Her husband Dr Manoj Shrivastava also contributed a lot to fulfilling her resolution. As a result, in this campaign that started in 2014, more than five hundred daughters were born in their nursing home and the doctor couple did not charge any fees from the parents. Apart from the unique initiative, Dr Shipra also teaches girls in her nursing home with more than 50 students getting free primary education.

Also read: Immense priority given to empowering girl child in development initiatives of Govt: PM

She calls her teaching initiative 'cell'. According to her, the way an organism is made up of a cell, the same way daughters are also a cell of society. The doctor also deposits money in Sukanya Samridhi Yojana for 25 girl children, so that when they grow up, they can use the amount for their education and life. On the first day of every month, Dr Shipra also provides food grains to 40 poor widows and helpless women.

Apart from this, she also helps the needy by providing clothes, gifts, and sweets to all these women on Holi and Deepawali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recognised and praised Dr Shipra's work during his visit to Varanasi in 2019. The PM called upon other doctors to make similar efforts.