Srinagar: Political leaders irrespective of political affiliations switch over their loyalties to those parties, which are in the power. Following in their footsteps a few leaders from the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) joined the BJP as the PDP has lost its power after the abrogation of Article 370.

Similarly, the National Conference, too, received a big jolt in Jammu province when the provincial president of the party and three-time MLA Devender Rana and former minister Surjeet Singh Salathia, along with other senior leaders, joined BJP.

One of the political analysts on the condition of anonymity predicted that the downfall of NC in Jammu has begun. However, the party president Farooq Abdullah immediately rushed to Jammu and toured across the region to instil confidence among the party cadre.

After the departure of Rana, the NC has begun to feel the heat in Kashmir when its former MLA and district president Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbar raised a banner of revolt. Jabber resigned from the post and said that the party leadership should do introspection as to why leaders in Jammu are leaving the party.

Speculations are rife over BJP approaching several leaders asking them to join the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone and the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari.

Also read: Tolerance waning among political leaders: Dr Farooq

However, National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar exuded confidence over leaders and cadre and opined that they are all committed to the party, but "under pressure, anybody can do anything".

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that the ruling BJP has resorted to coercion and pressure tactics on political leaders in Kashmir to join PC or Apni Party. Both the PC and Apni Party are accused of being the BJP's B team in Kashmir by the NC and PDP.

Political analysts said that politicians switching over parties has been a tradition in Kashmir's politics for decades. Senior journalist Riyaz Malik told ETV Bharat that the politicians joining and leaving the parties are an old tradition in Kashmir.