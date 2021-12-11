Jammu: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday slammed the self-styled messiahs of Kashmiri Pandits for betraying the community and working against their interests.

Addressing a day-long convention organized by JKNC Minority Cell President M K Yogi at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu, Dr Farooq Abdullah referred to the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Management Bill brought by the National Conference in 2009 and said he was almost threatened not to get this legislation through.

“Today they are pretending to be the well-wishers of Kashmiri Pandits, whom they are using to strengthen their vote bank”, Dr Farooq Abdullah said and dared them (BJP government in Centre) to get the shrine management bill as well as the Womens' Reservation Bill, passed with their strength of over 300 members in Parliament.

“If they can take back farm laws, why can’t they pass these bills”, Abdullah asked, noting however that the farm laws were rolled back for the fear of electoral debacle in five states.

He said the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Management Bill will definitely be passed when the National Conference will be mandated to form the government.

“They will never pass such a bill”, he said without naming the BJP, adding that the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Management Bill will be passed by the National Conference with the support of the people.

Referring to the Kashmir situation post-1990, The National Conference President declared that Jammu and Kashmir will never go into the hands of those who believed in achieving this by engineering ethnic cleansing, referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits over three decades ago.

“You have suffered a lot and what happened then had never been even comprehended,'' Dr Farooq Abdullah told Kashmiri Pandits.

He recalled the horrendous events of the migration and said how the people of Kashmir felt helpless at times in coming to the rescue of the targeted people. He referred to certain incidents when the neighbours belonging to the majority community saved the properties and even lives of their minority brethren at the peril of their lives. He referred to the Wanpoh, Wandhama and Budgam carnages where poor and innocent people were targeted.

Dr Abdullah called for bridging the gap between the communities and envisioned honourable and safe return of Kashmiri Pandits. He said the enemy is taking advantage of hatred brewing among the communities and that there is a need to shun this for the larger interest of peace and harmony.

He referred to the killing of Mr Makhan Lal Bindroo and the subsequent viral video chat between a Pandit brother and sister, which is full of venom.

The former CM said the people have to introspect and build bridges, as nobody will come to create a situation for reunion of the communities.

He recalled how Jagmohan facilitated the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits with the promise to get them back in two months. He got Padma Vibhushan but never brought KPs back, he said, adding that it was his plan to defame Kashmiri Muslims across the world. He said he was told by some officers how they were told to arrange buses for KP exodus.

He said the National Conference will continue to work towards safe and honourable return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homes and hearths.

The National Conference President also decried the halting of Durbar Move, saying this was introduced by the Maharaja to cement the bonds between people of various regions and cultures. He exhorted the KPs to preserve their culture and language.

Dr Farooq Abdullah was accorded a traditional welcome on his arrival at the convention.

Earlier, Provincial Vice President Mr Anil Dhar read out three resolutions, seeking political empowerment of Kashmiri Pandits, their honourable return to their homes and hearths and passage of Kashmiri Hindu Shrines Management Bill.