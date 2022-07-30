Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel attended the fifth two-day national convention of the All India Professional Congress in Raipur. Former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan and MP Shashi Tharoor joined as key speakers. Congress state in-charge PL Punia and Congress state president Mohan Markam were also present on the occasion.

At the conference, Tharoor said, "When people ask how will the Congress come to the centre, how will we develop, we tell them 'come to Chhattisgarh'. Great work is being done there. Give a chance in the country also, the people will be equally happy as the people are in Chhattisgarh." Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan would share important information about the NYAY Scheme during the programme.