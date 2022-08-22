Jaipur (Rajasthan): National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla on Sunday expressed his satisfaction over the action taken by the State government in the Jalore student's death case. However, based on its preliminary investigation, the Commission has accepted that the boy was beaten to death for drinking water from the pot. Similarly, the Commission will review the incidents of Dalit atrocities in Rajasthan and the functioning of the departments on August 24 and 25.

Commission president Vijay Sampla, who came to Jaipur, gave this information while speaking to the journalists. He said that after this development, the police registered a case and made arrests under different sections, which is satisfactory, but the Commission will keep its vigil in this whole matter even further. The Commission president revealed that initially, a different matter came to the fore regarding the death of the boy and later some other things were also heard, but the initial investigation states that the incident took place due to caste discrimination.

In an interaction with the media, Sampla also accepted that the Commission has received many complaints regarding discrimination in the mid-day meal being provided to the students in schools. It has come to light that Dalit students are made to sit separately. At the same time, the preparation of mid-day meals is also not assigned to Dalits.

However, he said that such complaints will also be investigated to see ascertain their veracity. Sampla said that a review meeting will be held on August 24 in which MLAs and MPs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes of Rajasthan will be participating. Later, a meeting of officers of various departments will be held.