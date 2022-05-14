New Delhi: National Commission For Minorities (NCM) Chairman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Thursday organised a round table discussion with the representatives of the Sikh community and passed a resolution calling for the Release of Sikh prisoners languishing in jail for more than 25 years. The resolution passed by the Minority Commission sought the release of those completed their term without getting involved in any other crime and are more than 50 years old, said a statement from the NCM.

In a separate resolution, a call was made for the construction of road from Chak Nanki (Anantpur Sahib) to Baba Bakala and Amritsar and widening of about 60 km road from Anantpur Sahib to Banga via Garh Shankar for which the foundation stone was laid by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari back in 2019. But the project could not be materialised, said a statement from the NCM.

Also, the panel which consisted of Union Minister of State for Minorities John Barla, and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dushyant Gautam apart from other representatives praised PM Modi for "helping Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular by organising 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 6, 2022 at Red Fort", said a statement.

