New Delhi: The nation came together to express grief as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away at 100. Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world." Defence Minister Rajanth Singh spoke on the void left in one's life when one's mother passes away. "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill" he said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his grief on Twitter by describing her as an epitome of "generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to express his condolence. "For a son, mother is the whole world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son," he said.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "A loving mother who gave the most precious diamond to the nation. A glorious century rests at the feet of God." Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his condolences on Twitter highlighting the priceless bond between mother and child. "There is nothing as priceless and indescribable in God’s creation as the bond between mother and child. May her atma attain sadgati," he wrote.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also took to Twitter to express his condolences. "Our heartfelt condolences to Narendra Modi ji and his family on the sad demise of his Mother. May her Soul rest in Peace," he wrote.

Hiraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. During most of his visits to Gujarat, the prime minister used to visit his mother's place and spend time with her.