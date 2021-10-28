New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the water level at Mullaperiyar Dam will be maintained at what is decided by the Supervisory Committee(139.50 feet) till November 11, when the court will hear the matter again. However, the situation has to be monitored, on hourly basis if required, and decision to be accordingly reviewed.

The bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the state of Kerala to file a detailed affidavit regarding the matter on or before November 9 and adjourned the case for hearing to November 11 at 2 pm.

The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to supervise the water level at Mullaperiyar Dam and termination of lease between the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu regarding the dam. In the last hearing, the court was informed about the Supervisory committee's meeting in which Kerala had dissented. Later, Kerala was asked to file a note by Thursday morning.

On Thursday, it informed the top court that all the issues have been settled between the two states except for rule curve. Rule curve relates to the reservoir level that has to be maintained at certain times.

Tamil Nadu wants it to be maintained at 142ft which the Kerala government doesn't accept as it won't be safe considering the rainfall. "Though the monsoon is over in rest of the country in Kerala and Tamil Nadu it is beginning now and it will go till end of the November," submitted advocate Jaideep Gupta in the court. Adding on further he said that if the level rises beyond 142ft then the reservoir height will rise and dam won't be able to hold it, it will go downstream to Kerala, while upstream is Tamil Nadu.

Supervisory committee has accepted the level to be at 139.50 ft.

In the note submitted before the court, Kerala also pointed out deteriorating condition of the dam.

"The Mullaperiyar Dam is a 126-year-old composite gravity dam situated at an altitude of 2,890 feet above MSL on the Western Ghats. The hearting of the dam which accounts for more than 60% of the volume of the dam, was constructed with lime- surkhi concrete. Quite understandably, seismic forces were not considered in its design. In spite of strengthening measures taken twice, presently the dam is in deteriorating condition due to its age.

There would be exponential increase in the water pressure and uplift pressure on the dam. The water level has raised from 136ft to 142ft (i.e from 859.167 to 936.648 tonnes per metre length of the dam). The consequences of any failure of this dam could be extremely catastrophic and beyond human imagination. The apprehensions of the government of Kerala regarding the life and safety of more than 30 lakh people of five districts residing downstream of the dam have to be safeguarded," read Kerala government's note.

Whereas, Tamil Nadu government submitted that they don't have any difficulty in maintaining the level at 139 ft but that should not be beyond November 11. It said that every year, Kerala ensures that level remains below 142 ft.

Court said that it cannot interfere in the technical matters but if the functioning is not as per the norm it will have to be examined.

The court will hear the matter again after its Diwali break on November 11 at 2 pm.

