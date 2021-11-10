Mumbai: Responding to allegations made by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that Fadnavis was involved in extortion of thousands of crores.

Malik said in a press conference that Devendra Fadnavis gave posts to people from the underworld. He further alleged that following the demonetisation in the country five years ago fakes notes of Rs. 2000 and RS. 500 were being seized in the country, but in Maharashtra, not a single such case was reported for a year because the racket of fake currency was going on under the patronage of Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister said that on October 8, 2017, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) raided BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) in which fake currency notes worth Rs 14.56 crore were seized but Rs 8.80 lakh was shown in the seizure.

Malik further alleged that those running the racket of counterfeit notes were given protection by the then government. He said that the business of fake currency notes is being spread in Bangladesh via ISI-Pakistan-Dawood.

Malik said Fadnavis was trying to save NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

"Why did you give the post to Munna Yadav, the goon of Nagpur? Fadnavis did the work of making Bangladeshi Haider Azam an Indian citizen and gave him a post," said Malik.

Demanding that Fadnavis tell who is Riyaz Bhati, Malik said he was caught with a fake passport. "'Devendra Fadnavis, tell who is Riyaz Bhati? He was caught with a fake passport. Why did Riyaz appear with you in all programs? How did he attend the program of the Prime Minister of the country? Riyaz Bhati took a photo with the Prime Minister," said Malik.

"Fadnavis has done the work of lightening the counterfeit currency case and saving Haji Arafat's brother," Malik added.