Nashik: A pregnant woman had to be carried to hospital crouched in a blanket for three kilometres due to the lack of proper roads and transport facility. The incident took place on Friday in Hedpada village in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik district in Maharashtra.

The woman Vaishali Bedkoli was carried by two men in the blanket pulled up and turned into a cradle with the use of two bamboo sticks. After an arduous journey, the family was able to reach a road from where they could hire a vehicle to go to the hospital which was 8 more kilometres away. The woman finally reached the government hospital at Amboli where she delivered the baby.

As per the locals, every year villagers of Hedpada have to face similar problems which exacerbate during the rainy season. The village has a muddy approach road even though a road project has been approved for it. Three years ago, a 17-year-old girl from the same village died because of snakebite as she didn't get the proper and timely medical treatment.

The incident questions the tall official claims of access and healthcare while highlighting the grim state of villages and tribal areas in the country.