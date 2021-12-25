Nashik: Police have arrested three persons here in Malegaon for stockpiling illegal weapons and recovered 30 sharp swords from them on Thursday.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the police have started an investigation into the reason behind why the suspects had stockpiled so many weapons and what their ulterior motives were. The arrested suspects were identified and they belong to Islampura, Malegaon and Nashik, the police said.

Addressing a Press conference on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil said that he received a tip-off that some persons were carrying illegal weapons in Malegaon. Following which, a police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police of Malegaon raided a slum in the Mominpura area and arrested the culprits.

"I got information that illegal weapons are stocked in a godown. Based on that, we conducted a raid and found 30 swords brought from Rajasthan. Two were arrested on the spot."

Also Read: Bollywood filmmaker Parag Sanghvi arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch

The police are trying to determine the value of swords and how the accused had managed to gather so many swords. The investigation continues.