​​Nashik: In a shocking incident, an eight-month-old infant swallowed a nail cutter in the Nashikroad area of ​​Nashik on Monday afternoon. The child was rushed to a hospital where the nail cutter was surgically removed and the parents heaved a sigh of relief as the child was doing fine.

According to the information, the child, Ashish Shinde, was playing at his home at around 3 pm when her mother noticed that child was struggling to breathe after which the family rushed to a medical college hospital in the Adgaon area. In X-ray, it was found that a nail cutter was choked in the oesophagus. After that, in tireless efforts by doctors the nail cutter was surgically removed.