Nashik: A four-year-old girl died due to electric shock from a fridge in an ice-cream store at Trimurti Chowk in the CIDCO area on Thursday. According to police sources, Vishal Kulkarni, who lives in the Trimurti Chowk area of ​​CIDCO, along with his four-year-old daughter Grishma, went to have ice cream at a shop near his house on September 1 at around 9 pm. They further revealed that the incident took place when the child touched the fridge. A case of sudden death has been registered in the Ambad police station.

Grishma was immediately taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. For the past two days Nashik is facing continuous rains due to which the power supply has been interrupted in many places. The administration has warned people to stay away from electric poles or electric appliances and to be careful while going out.