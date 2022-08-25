Nashik: Two differently-abled students studying at a government residential school in Nashik died on Wednesday soon after having food at school. In total four students were hospitalized as they fell ill after consuming food, police said.

Also read: Two students die by suicide in Tamil Nadu

"Two specially-abled students of a government residential school passed away today after they fell ill. A total of four students were admitted to the hospital," said Nashik Superintendent of Police. (with Agency inputs)