Agra: Computer prodigy Devansh, who won more than 150 awards, has received an invite from NASA to be a part of its 2026 Mars Space Mission. The computer and math wizard has several feats to his credit at such a tender age. Devansh stays at Barara village about 11 km from Agra city. He has bagged more than 150 awards from Indian and overseas organisations. Now, NASA has also recognised the talent of this child prodigy. Devansh will be part of NASA's computer coding team for the 2026 Mars Space Mission. NASA has also issued him a boarding pass in advance.

The family members of Devansh were jubilant after hearing the news that he got an invite from NASA to be a part of its 2026 Mars Space Mission. Devansh has provided computer coding tips to more than 500 students online that, too, free of cost. He spends at least seven to eight hours working on his laptop and has developed several apps and games.

Devansh picked up nuances of computer coding from his computer programmer father Lakhan Singh. His father runs a coaching institute where over 70 students belonging to the poor family are provided computer education free of cost. Devansh didn't go to school and up to Class VIII he studied at home. He went to the school when he was enrolled in the higher class. Devansh scored 80 per cent in the Matriculation exam and now he would be taking the Intermediate exam.