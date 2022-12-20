Chandigarh : Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said he had a miraculous escape when the shock absorber of his official vehicle broke down on the KMP expressway.

The incident took place when Vij was going from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram to attend a party meeting, the minister tweeted in the night. "Escaped miraculously while travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road (sic)," Vij said on Twitter.

The senior BJP leader also posted photos of the car and the broken part. When contacted, Vij told that when the car was moving on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway, suddenly the shock absorber broke down. Fortunately, the car was moving at a slow speed at the time of the incident, Vij, MLA from Ambala Cantt, said.

"The shock absorber of the driver's side broke down. The driver then took the car to a workshop," said Vij, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Vij said after the incident he continued his journey in party leader Ghanshyam Saraf's car. PTI