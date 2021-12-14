Raipur: Marriages these days are all about the pomp and grandeur. People are crazy over celebrity marriages with destination weddings and lavish parties. To make the wedding ceremony memorable, people try to do some unique stuff.

Major accident in marriage ceremony

In a marriage ceremony at Raipur in Chhattisgarh, bride and groom had narrowly escaped death during their grand entry. An agency conducting marriages designed a hollow circle over a crane where the bride and the groom enters the stage. Moments after the duo entered the stage, both the bride and the groom fell from the crane from at a height. This shocking incident shook the entire audience, however, major injuries were averted.

Speaking with ETV Bharat the official of the marriage agency said, "Due to technical fault this incident took place. However, both the bride and the groom is safe. No one is injured and we are looking into the incident. The family has however took part in the entire event and normalised the incident." Now this video of the bride and groom falling has becoming increasingly viral in social media with great speed.