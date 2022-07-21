Delhi: A major fire broke out in a bus in Delhi's Rohini Sector 7 on Thursday, officials said. According to sources, twenty-one children and the driver had a narrow escape when their school bus caught fire. A Fire Department official said they received a call about the fire incident in a bus near the Sai Baba Mandir T point in Sector-7 of Rohini around 2.15 pm and around three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Narrow escape for 21 school kids as bus catches fire

Also read: 16 huts gutted due to fire in Pune's Hadapsar area

When the firemen reached the spot they found that the fire was in a school bus (tempo traveler) of the Bal Bharti Public School having 21 children and a driver, and three other cars. No casualties have been reported so far. "All the children and the driver had safely escaped before the fire engulfed the bus," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told media. The fire was extinguished by 2.50 pm, the official said.