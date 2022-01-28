Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has attacked former vice-president Hamid Ansari regarding his controversial statement at the Indian American Muslim Council programme on Wednesday and has described him as a supporter of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang during a press conference.

He said, "As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections are approaching the supporters of the Tukde-Tukde gang are getting unmasked. Hamid Ansari, you were appointed vice-president twice by the country, but your words made on the online global platform show your anti-national and narrow mindset."

Narottam Mishra alleged that Congress leaders, Kamal Nath or Digvijay Singh, have earlier left no stone unturned to defame and humiliate the nation.

Earlier, in a virtual meeting organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday, Hamid Ansari expressed his concern over the growing trend of Hindu nationalism. He said that especially people of one religion are being instigated in the country and in the name of cultural nationalism, intolerance is being fueled and an atmosphere of insecurity is being created in the country.

