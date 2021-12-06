Modi receives Putin ahead of Indo-Russia summit
Published on: 2 hours ago
Modi receives Putin ahead of Indo-Russia summit
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House Monday ahead of the key 21st annual India-Russia summit.
"Despite the challenges posed by COVID, there is no change in the pace of growth of India-Russia relations. Our special & privileged strategic partnership continues to become stronger," Modi said in his opening remarks to Putin.
