Mandya: The Narendra Modi Vichar Manch has lodged a complaint with Mandya Police against Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for announcing Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student who raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan during protests in connection with hijab row in the district of Karnataka. Narendra Modi Vichar Manch has lodged a complaint with the Mandy SP office.

Muskaan Khan, the student of PES College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mandya district was heckled by the crowd in the college premises for wearing burqa. Single-handedly she confronted the crowd, raised the counter slogan of 'Allah hu Akbar' even as tens of students chased her, and raised counter slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. The video is now viral on social media.

Appreciating the courage of the student, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced Rs 5 lakh cash reward to the student for standing up for her rights.

"It is a concern that students of Karnataka have sown poisonous seeds of religious intolerance creating unrest in the society. Few fundamental organisations and separatist institutions announcing cash reward for the student is a worrying development," complainant C.T. Manjunath, State Secretary of the Manch stated.

"I strongly believe that the organization is behind the hijab crisis in the state. The financial transactions of this organization have to be scrutinized and legal action must be initiated. This act of announcing cash reward encourages fundamentalism and religious fanaticism," he said.

The burqa-clad young student Muskaan Khan has said that she will abide by the court order.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench is hearing the matter in Karnataka High Court.

IANS