New Delhi: US President Joe Biden and PM Narendra Modi will shortly begin virtually meeting even as the former said he was looking forward to deepening the ties between the two nations.

"This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people," Biden tweeted just now. The meeting, scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm (IST), is crucial given the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Biden will continue his consultations on the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement. Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March. "This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of India," the statement added.